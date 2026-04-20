Three-Run Ninth Propels RiverDogs to Exhilarating 8-7 Win

Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs douse Taitn Gray after his game-winning hit

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs douse Taitn Gray after his game-winning hit(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - Trailing by three in the bottom of the ninth, the Charleston RiverDogs rallied back to secure a thrilling 8-7 win over the Columbia Fireflies in front of 4,611 fans on Sunday at Joesph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

The victory marked their third comeback win of the week, and second of the walk-off variety.

Cooper Flemming shined, finishing 4-for-5 with three runs batted in.

Columbia struck first in the top of the first when Yandel Ricardo doubled and scored on two wild pitches.

Charleston responded instantly in the bottom of the first when Caden Bodine singled ahead of Flemming who belted a two-run shot to right that pushed Charleston ahead 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, the RiverDogs added another when Flemming scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to two.

After both sides, added one a run in the fourth inning, the Fireflies rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth to jump ahead 6-4.

In the bottom of the seventh, Charleston cut the deficit to one when Flemming rolled another RBI base hit to right.

Columbia extended its lead back to two in the top of the eighth before Dean Moss jump started the bottom of the ninth with a bang, crushing a solo shot to right.

Later in the frame, Bodine walked, and Flemming doubled to place runners at second and third. With no outs, Taitn Gray stepped to the plate and lined a two-run single to center that won the game.

With the win, Charleston moved to 8-7 while Myrtle Beach fell to 8-7. After a day off on Monday, the RiverDogs travel to Kannapolis to begin a six-game series with the Cannon Ballers on Tuesday. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

The RiverDogs return home on Tuesday April, 28 to begin a six-game series versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

Ballpark Fun:

MUSC Health Family Sunday brought an extra lively crowd to The Joe, with 4,611 fans including several youngsters who were thrilled to celebrate Charlie T. RiverDog's 32nd birthday. The event turned the stadium into a mascot party unlike any other.

More than 15 mascots joined in on the fun, creating nonstop entertainment as Charlie made appearances in a birthday sash, mascot dance battle, enjoyed cake, and was celebrated with a stadium-wide singalong.

Over the weekend, 13,957 fans walked through the turnstiles of The Joe. The RiverDogs entered Sunday morning with the highest average home attendance in the Carolina League and third largest in Single-A.

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Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026

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