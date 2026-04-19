Shorebirds Fall to Fred Nats in Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-11) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (10-5) in Sunday's series finale, 10-2.

The Shorebirds found themselves behind in the first inning for the third game in a row after the Fred Nats scored four runs, including a two-run single by Luke Dickerson and a two-run homer by Coy James, to make it 4-0.

Delmarva scored its first run in the third on a two-out, RBI double by Joshua Liranzo that hit the top of the centerfield wall, trimming the deficit to 4-1.

DJ Layton pulled the Shorebirds within two with a solo home run in the fifth. The first long ball of his career made it a 4-2 game.

However, Fredericksburg broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth with five runs, highlighted by an RBI groundout from Sir Jamison Jones, a two-run single from Juan Cruz, and a two-run triple from Eli Willits, giving them their largest lead at 9-2.

The Fred Nats added one more run in the eighth on an RBI single by Juan Cruz, putting them ahead 10-2. They would go on to win by that score, giving them five wins in the series over the Shorebirds.

Jonah Conradt (1-1) was the winning relief pitcher for Fredericksburg, with Kailen Hamson (0-2) taking the loss as the starter for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds return home on Tuesday to begin a two-week homestand, hosting the Wilson Warbirds, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026

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