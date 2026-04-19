Shorebirds Fall to Fred Nats in Series Finale
Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-11) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (10-5) in Sunday's series finale, 10-2.
The Shorebirds found themselves behind in the first inning for the third game in a row after the Fred Nats scored four runs, including a two-run single by Luke Dickerson and a two-run homer by Coy James, to make it 4-0.
Delmarva scored its first run in the third on a two-out, RBI double by Joshua Liranzo that hit the top of the centerfield wall, trimming the deficit to 4-1.
DJ Layton pulled the Shorebirds within two with a solo home run in the fifth. The first long ball of his career made it a 4-2 game.
However, Fredericksburg broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth with five runs, highlighted by an RBI groundout from Sir Jamison Jones, a two-run single from Juan Cruz, and a two-run triple from Eli Willits, giving them their largest lead at 9-2.
The Fred Nats added one more run in the eighth on an RBI single by Juan Cruz, putting them ahead 10-2. They would go on to win by that score, giving them five wins in the series over the Shorebirds.
Jonah Conradt (1-1) was the winning relief pitcher for Fredericksburg, with Kailen Hamson (0-2) taking the loss as the starter for Delmarva.
The Shorebirds return home on Tuesday to begin a two-week homestand, hosting the Wilson Warbirds, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM.
Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Three-Run Ninth Beats Fireflies in Finale - Columbia Fireflies
- Win Streak Ends at 9 in Series Finale - Hickory Crawdads
- Guanipa, McIntyre Lead Offense to Big Win - Augusta GreenJackets
- Offense Continues to Shine, FredNats Blow Out Shorebirds in Fourth Straight Game, 10-2 in Series Finale - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Shorebirds Fall to Fred Nats in Series Finale - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Second Wilson Walkoff Splits Series with Howlers - Hill City Howlers
- Anderson Home Run Propels Warbirds to Walk-Off Win - Wilson Warbirds
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston 4.19 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delmarva Shorebirds Stories
- Shorebirds Fall to Fred Nats in Series Finale
- Shorebirds Drop Third Straight Game to Fred Nats
- Delmarva's Offense Held in Check for Second Straight Night
- Delmarva's Offense Stymied by Fredericksburg in Defeat
- Shorebirds Settle the Score in Game 2 with Comeback Win over Fredericksburg