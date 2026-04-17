Delmarva's Offense Stymied by Fredericksburg in Defeat

Published on April 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-8) were defeated by the Fredericksburg Nationals (7-5) on Thursday night, 8-2.

The Shorebirds grabbed an early lead in the first inning when a wild pitch by Alexander Meckley allowed Stiven Martinez to score, giving Delmarva a 1-0 lead.

Fredericksburg took the lead in the second inning on a two-run homer by Jordan Williams in his first professional at-bat, giving the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

In the third, the Fred Nats added a run on an RBI single by Jordan Walsh, putting Delmarva behind 3-1.

The Shorebirds fell even further behind in the fifth, as a three-run frame featured a solo home run by Eli Willits and RBI hits from Sir Jamison Jones and Jack Moroknek, giving the Fred Nats a 6-1 lead.

Delmarva trimmed the deficit to four in the sixth on an RBI single that scored Stiven Martinez, but Fredericksburg quickly responded with a two-run homer by Yeremy Cabrera in the bottom half, taking their largest lead at 8-2.

The Fred Nats pitching staff had their way with the Shorebirds, holding Delmarva to just four hits and striking out 14, and they cruised to an 8-2 win to reclaim the series lead.

Both starters factored into the final decision, as Alexander Meckley (1-0) earned the win and Brayan Orrantia (0-1) took the loss.

Delmarva will attempt to even the series again on Friday, with Esteban Mejia taking the mound against Miguel Sime Jr. for the Fred Nats. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 16, 2026

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