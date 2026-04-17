Big Innings Lead Hill City Past Wilson

Published on April 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Hill City Howlers scored six runs in the top of the second inning and cruised past the Wilson Warbirds 14-1 on Thursday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Hill City (8-4) took the early lead against Enniel Cortez (L, 0-2) with the six runs in the second, highlighted by a pair of two-run hits from Dauri Fernandez and Juneiker Caceras.

Wilson (4-8) pushed across their only run of the game in the fifth inning on a Handelfry Encarnacion groundout.

Jervis Alfaro (W, 2-0) was credited with the victory after working five innings out of the bullpen, allowing one unearned run and punching out five.

Hill City extended their lead with three runs in the fifth and sixth along with a pair of tallies in the eighth for the 14-1 advantage.

Caceras provided the big night on the offensive end for the Howlers collecting three hits with five RBI including a three-run home run.

The series continues Friday night at 7:05 p.m. with Wilson slated to send RHP Jarrette Bonet (1-0, 1.29) to the hill while Hill City will start RHP Jacob Zibin (0-1, 2.35). Limited tickets are available by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling 919-269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from April 16, 2026

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