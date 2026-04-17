Pelicans Sunk by Cannon Ballers 9-4

Published on April 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7-5) were thwarted by the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (3-9) 9-4 at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night.

The Cannon Ballers started the scoring in the top of the second courtesy of a solo home run by Ryland Galvan (1) to take a 1-0 lead.

Kannapolis used a five run top of the fourth inning to jump out to a massive lead. Galvan reached base via a throwing error to start the frame. The next batter James Taussig, doubled home Galvan to make the score 2-0 Kannapolis. After D'Angelo Tejada reached base on a dropped third strike, Bryce Eblin doubled to score Taussig which made the score 3-0. In the next at-bat Jaden Fauske lined a two-run single to make the game 5-0. After a double from Billy Carlson, on the relay Fauske was retired at third. Javier Mogollon laced an RBI triple which extended the Cannon Ballers lead to 6-0.

Myrtle Beach responded in the bottom of the fourth. Josiah Hartshorn and Alexey Lumpuy were walked to leadoff the inning. The next batter Cole Mathis reached base via an error which allowed Hartshorn to score and cut the deficit 6-1.

The Cannon Ballers tacked on another run in the top of the fifth. Abraham Nunez was walked and then on a stolen base attempt, advanced to third aided by a throwing error. The next batter Galvan peppered an RBI single that brought the score to 7-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, Kannapolis added an insurance run. Eblin singled and then moved to third on a double from Fauske. A batter later, Mogollon grounded out to bring home Eblin which gave the Cannon Ballers an 8-1 lead.

The Cannon Ballers tacked on another run in the top of the ninth. Galvan and Taussig were walked. After a lineout moved Galvan to third, a wild pitch scored him from third to make the score 9-1.

The Birds didn't go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth. Alexis Hernandez walked and later moved to second on a passed ball. Then Edward Vargas reached via a fielding error, which scored Hernandez to make the game 9-2. Ty Southisene reached base on catcher's interference. With the bases loaded, Hartshorn hit a two-run double to make the score 9-4.

RHP Anthony Patterson III (1-1, 5.40 ERA) received the win, RHP Noah Edders (0-1, 3.68 ERA) was tagged with the loss.

Myrtle Beach continues their six-game homestand against Kannapolis tomorrow, April 17 at 7:05 PM EST. RHP Edwardo Melendez (1-0, 0.00) will start on the mound for the Birds. The Cannon Ballers will counter with RHP Blaine Wynk (0-0, 3.86).

For tickets and more information, visit Myrtlebeachpelcians.com/tickets.







Carolina League Stories from April 16, 2026

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