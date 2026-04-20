Four-Run Second Inning Leads Birds to 7-3 Win over Cannon Ballers

Published on April 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-6) bested the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (4-11) 7-3 at Pelicans Ballpark on Sunday night. The win also clinches the week series for the Myrtle Beach 4-2, giving the Birds their second series win of the season.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Ty Southisene reached via catcher's interference and then moved to second on a groundout. A batter later, Jose Escobar reached on a fielder's choice coupled with a fielding error. The next batter Alexis Hernandez grounded into a forceout that allowed Southisene to score, making the game 1-0.

Myrtle Beach broke the game open in the bottom of the second. Jairo Diaz drew a walk. With two outs, Southisene roped a double and then scored on a two-run single from Alexey Lumpuy to increase the Pelicans advantage to 3-0. The next batter Michael Carico (2) launched a two-run home run to give the Pelicans a 5-0 lead.

The Birds put another run on the board in the bottom of the third. Derniche Valdez reached on a single and then moved to second on a balk. Then Valdez stole third base and on a throwing error by the catcher Rylan Galvan, came around to score, which made the game 6-0.

Kannapolis put up their lone three runs in the top of the fifth. Following three consecutive walks issued to Nathan Archer, Marcelo Alcala, and James Taussig, a wild pitcher scored Archer to trim the deficit to 6-1. Following a walk drawn by D'Angleo Tejada, Bryce Eblin cracked an two-run double to make the game 6-3.

Myrtle Beach struck again in the bottom of the sixth. Southisene singled and then stole second base. After a walk drawn by Carico, Jose Esobcar laced a RBI double to increase the Pelicans lead to 7-3.

LHP Hayden Frank (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win for Myrtle Beach, RHP Riley Eikhoff (1-3, 5.40 ERA) was tagged with the loss for Kannapolis.

Myrtle Beach has the day off tomorrow before hitting the road to take on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A Houston Astros) for six games. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 PM on Tuesday April 21 from Segra Stadium. Both starting pitchers are TBD. The Pelicans will be back at Pelicans Ballpark on April 28 against the Columbia Fireflies.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.







Carolina League Stories from April 20, 2026

Four-Run Second Inning Leads Birds to 7-3 Win over Cannon Ballers - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

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