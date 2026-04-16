Escobar's RBI Single in Extras Walks off Cannon Ballers 5-4

Published on April 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (7-4) used a 10th inning RBI single by Jose Escobar to walk off the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (2-9) 5-4 at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Deadlocked with Kannapolis 4-4 through nine innings, Myrtle Beach's offense sparked in the top of the 10th. With Alexey Lumpuy starting the inning on second base, Cole Mathis lined a single which moved Lumpuy to third. After an intentional walk, Escobar forced a single through the right side of the infield to score Lumpuy which gave the Birds the 5-4 victory.

The Pelicans started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Ty Southisene singled to start the frame. Two batters later, Mathis (5) launched a two-run home run to give the Birds an early 2-0 advantage.

The Cannon Ballers knotted the game up at 2-2 in the top of the third. Jaden Fauske singled and then stole second base. Then Javier Mogollon worked a walk. The next batter Stiven Flores ripped a two-run double to tie the game up.

Myrtle Beach took the lead right back in the bottom of the third. Lumpuy lined a single. Mathis (6) followed with another two-run home run to make the score 4-2.

The Cannon Ballers retaliated with a long ball of their own in the top of the fourth. Abraham Nunez (1) cranked a solo home run to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Kannapolis tied the game 4-4 in the eighth inning courtesy of a solo home run by Mogollon (1).

RHP Ben Johnson (1-0, 4.50 ERA) received the win, LHP Jackson Nove (0-1, 1.42 ERA) was tagged with the loss.

Myrtle Beach continues their six-game homestand against Kannapolis tomorrow, April 16 at 7:05 PM EST. RHP Noah Edders (0-0, 3.60) will start on the mound for the Birds. The Cannon Ballers will counter with RHP Truman Pauley (0-2, 6.48).

For tickets and more information, visit Myrtlebeachpelcians.com/tickets.







Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2026

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