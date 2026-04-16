RiverDogs Rally Late to Walk off Fireflies in 4-3 Thriller

Published on April 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs exchange congratulations after a walk-off win

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs exchange congratulations after a walk-off win(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, N.C. - After trailing 3-0 through the game's first seven innings, the Charleston RiverDogs roared back to walk off the Columbia Fireflies 4-3 in front of 2,325 fans on Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

Pitching dominated on both sides of the ball as RiverDogs starter Alex Wallace tossed six innings of two-run ball while fanning four hitters. He became the first RiverDog to complete six innings this season.

On the other side, Kendry Chourio delivered five innings shutout innings for Columbia, while punching out five hitters.

Treyy Pooser and Mason Auer were strong out of the pen, allowing one run over three innings. In the process they combined fanned six hitters.

Charleston's comeback bid began in the bottom of the eighth when Taitn Gray and Daniel Pierce tallied back-to-back RBI ground outs to cut the deficit to one.

In the bottom of the ninth, Brailer Guerrero led off with a double to left. After a bunt advanced him to third, Derek Datil rolled an RBI single down the leftfield line to even to score at 3-3.

Two hitters later, Cooper Flemming stepped to the plate and rolled a chopper to third. On the play, Columbia third basemen Ivan Sosa made an errant throw to first, allowing Yirer Garcia to score the winning run.

Win the victory, Charleston moved to 6-5 while Columbia fell to 6-5. The two return to the park tomorrow for game three of the series with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. Coverage beings at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

The first Wiener Wednesday of the year delivered a night to remember. Fans packed the ballpark early, eager to cash in on the wildly popular 2-for-50-cent hot dog deal, with lines stretching across the concourse and all the way back to the main gate at The Joe.

All night long, the ballpark leaned into the theme as fans in full hot dog costumes roamed the concourse, while a lively hot dog eating contest took center stage atop the first base dugout. Those who stuck around until the final out were rewarded with a thrilling finish, as the RiverDogs capped off the night with their first home win of the season in dramatic fashion.

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Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2026

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