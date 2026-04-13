RiverDogs' Five-Game Win Streak Snapped in Sunday Finale with Woodpeckers

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs catcher Brody Donay

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs catcher Brody Donay(Charleston RiverDogs)

Fayetteville, N.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs fell 10-6 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, snapping their five-game winning streak at Segra Stadium on Sunday night.

After Fayetteville struck for three runs in the bottom of the first, the RiverDogs responded immediately in the top of the second.

With one on, Dean Moss blasted a two-run homer to left center that cut the deficit to 3-2. The homer marked the first of his professional career, making him the sixth RiverDogs the achieve the feat this week.

After two quick outs in the top of the third, Taitn Gray and Caden Bodine notched back-to-back singles. The next hitter was Daniel Pierce who drove a two-run double off the wall in the left to flip the score and give Charleston a 4-3 lead.

Charleston added on one more run in the top of the fifth before the Woodpeckers rallied for three runs in the middle innings to jump ahead 6-5.

Leading off the top of the seventh, Summerhill cracked a solo shot to left center to knot the score at 6-6. He and Pierce are now tied for the Carolina League lead with three homers.

Fayetteville broke out in the bottom of the eighth, scoring four runs on five hits to cap scoring at 10-6.

Starter Aidan Haugh delivered a strong start, fanning eight hitters over 4.1 innings.

With the loss, Charleston fell to 5-4 while Fayetteville moved to 2-7. After a day off Monday, the RiverDogs return to Charleston on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series with the Columbia Fireflies at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 on MiLB.TV and the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

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