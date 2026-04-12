Warbirds Fall in Series Finale to Salem

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







SALEM, V.A. - The Salem RidgeYaks scored early and often in a decisive 16-3 victory over Wilson in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Salem Memorial ballpark.

Salem (7-2) scored at least two runs in six consecutive frames, pouring on 14 hits and taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning against Wilson (3-6).

Down 14-0, Wilson's offense finally got on the board in the seventh inning on an RBI double from Pedro Ibarguen. Luiyin Alastre lined a single into centerfield in the very next at-bat to plate two more.

The RidgeYaks countered with a Luke Heyman two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to stretch the lead back out to 16-3.

Starting pitcher Carlos Carra (L, 0-2) was charged with the loss, going three innings and surrendering four runs on five hits.

On the other side, Devin Futrell (W, 2-0) was credited with the victory. Futrell threw five strong no-hit innings, striking out four WarBirds in the process.

For the first time ever, the Warbirds will head to Wilson for their inaugural series in their new home. The Hill City Howlers will visit the Wilson Sports and Entertainment Complex for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m..

Tickets for Tuesday's game are already sold out. However, tickets are still available for the remainder of the series and as a reminder, Wilson Ballpark is a cashless facility.







Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.