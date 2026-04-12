Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Myrtle Beach 4.12

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this afternoon at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Michael Lombardi (0-0, 7.71 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Victor Zarraga (0-0, 3.00 ERA).

Tonight is Sensory Safe Sunday at Segra Park. The Fireflies are limiting flashing lights and sound effects and creating quiet zones to help those with sensory sensitivities so they can enjoy the game at Segra Park tonight. It's also a Kids Sunday Funday where post-game kids can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge and there will be a full-team autograph following the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES SCORE SIX IN THE EIGHTH IN 10-8 VICTORY: The Fireflies drew five walks and used a double from Yandel Ricardo to plate six runs in the eighth inning to come from behind and beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 10-8 at Segra Park Saturday night. Aiden Moffett walked the first three batters on 13 pitches to kick-off the inning before Mason McGwire (L, 1-1) entered the game. McGwire walked the first pair of batters he faced to score JC Vanek and Stone Russell to set the table for Yandel Ricardo. The shortstop lined a double to left-center that scored Henry Ramos and Roni Cabrera to tie the game 8-8. Next, Brooks Bryan grounded into a fielder's choice to score Daniel Lopez to break the dead-heat. Finally, Hyungchan Um lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Ricardo and give Columbia insurance and a 10-8 lead.

I'VE GOT THE POWER: Saturday, Brooks Bryan became the second Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this year. The Fireflies pace the Carolina League with nine homers across their first eight games and they are tied for the second-most homers in Class-A. The Ontario Tower Buzzers lead the pack with 12 round-trippers. What makes the mark even more special is that six separate Fireflies have homered and three Fireflies players have a pair of homers.

CLIMBING THE LEADBOARD: Brooks Bryan's name has become a frequent flyer on the Carolina League Leaderboard after another multi-hit game Friday. Columbia's backstop has the sixth-highest battting average (.381), the best slugging percentage (.857) and the highest OPS (1.337) this season. The Alabama native has four doubles and two homes and has driven in eight RBI this year. When he homered Saturday, he joined Ivan Sosa as the only players who have homered in back-to-back games this season.

SOME SERIOUS TALENT: The Fireflies have six of the Royals 30 top prospects on their Opening Day roster according to MLB Pipeline. Blake Wolters, Kendry Chourio and Michael Lombardi are the arms in the top 30 and Yandel Ricardo, Sean Gamble and Josh Hammond are the bats that are representing the list for Columbia. Wolters, Chourio and Ricardo are all returning to Columbia after spending time with the team during the 2025 season.

HEATING UP: Although Yandel Ricardo didn't get a hit Thursday and ended his five game hitting streak, he did drive in the only run of the game for Columbia thanks to legging out a fielder's choice. The switch-hitting shortstop is hitting .267 with two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored across his first seven games. Last season Ricardo hit .342 across 33 ACL games before getting promoted to Columbia for the end of the season.

DOUBLING UP ON DEFENSE: The Fireflies have turned two more than any Carolina League team this season. Columbia has 12 doubleplays in 287 total chances in the field this year. The next closest in the Carolina League is Fredericksburg and Salem who have eight a piece. The Fireflies have the second-most twin killings among Double-A, High-A and Single-A, all of whom started a week later than Triple-A. The Frisco Rough Riders pace the group with 14 doubleplays.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Thursday, Kendry Chourio spun 4.2 perfect innings in his second start of the year. He paces Fireflies arms with 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings where he has a 2.35 ERA combined with a 0.65 WHIP.







Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

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