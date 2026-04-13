Pelicans Scuffled by Fireflies Early Grand Slam 8-3

Published on April 12, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (5-4) dropped their fourth straight game to the Columbia Fireflies (5-4) 8-3 at Segra Park on Sunday evening.

Columbia started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Yandel Ricardo drew a walk and then stole second base. Then Josh Hammond worked a walk. A groundout advanced both runners a base. After Stone Russell drew a walk, Roni Cabrera (1) launched a grand slam to give the Fireflies an early 4-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach put up one run in the top of the fourth on a Cole Mathis (3) solo home run which made the score 4-1.

The Fireflies struck back in the bottom of the fourth. Cabrera and Jhosmmel Zue drew a leadoff walks to start the frame. After Cabrera stole third, Connor Rasmussen roped an RBI double which made the score 5-1. A batter later, Sean Gamble reached on a fielder's choice coupled with a throwing error allowing Zue and Rasmussen to score, making the game 7-1. Ricardo peppered an RBI triple in the next at-bat to increase Columbia's lead to 8-1.

The Pelicans didn't go down quietly. In the top of the ninth, Eli Lovich (1) cranked a solo home run to cut the deficit to 8-2. Following a walk to Edward Vargas, Derik Alcantara lined an RBI double to make the score 8-3.

RHP Darwin Rodriguez (1-1, 3.86 ERA) received the win, RHP Riely Hunsaker (0-1, 9.82 ERA) was tagged with the loss. With the defeat, the Fireflies took the series 4-2.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before their home opener on Tuesday night when they kick off a six-game homestand against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Single-A White Sox). First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM EST at Pelicans Ballpark. Both teams starting pitchers have yet to be determined.







Carolina League Stories from April 12, 2026

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