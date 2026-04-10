Birds Bats Go Quiet, Fall to Fireflies 1-0

Published on April 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (5-1) dropped their first game of the 2026 season to the Columbia Fireflies (2-4) 1-0 at Segra Park on Thursday night.

Columbia scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Connor Rasmussen reached via a throwing error by Rowell Arroyo. Following a walk drawn by Sean Gamble, Yandel Ricardo got aboard on a fielder's choice that scored Rasmussen to give the Fireflies a 1-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach right-hander Dominick Reid (0-0, 0.00 ERA) was stellar, tossing 5.0 innings of shutout one-hit ball while striking out five Fireflies and surrendering no walks. In his first two professional starts, Reid has racked up 10 strikeouts over nine innings of work.

RHP Jhon Reyes (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win, RHP Rowell Arroyo (0-1, 0.00 ERA) was tagged with the loss.

Myrtle Beach and Columbia will continue their six-game series Friday night at Segra Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. The Pelicans will hand the ball to RHP Eli Jerzembeck (1-0, 0.00) and the Fireflies will start RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 0.00) on the bump.







Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2026

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