Birds Bats Go Quiet, Fall to Fireflies 1-0
Published on April 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (5-1) dropped their first game of the 2026 season to the Columbia Fireflies (2-4) 1-0 at Segra Park on Thursday night.
Columbia scored the lone run of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Connor Rasmussen reached via a throwing error by Rowell Arroyo. Following a walk drawn by Sean Gamble, Yandel Ricardo got aboard on a fielder's choice that scored Rasmussen to give the Fireflies a 1-0 advantage.
Myrtle Beach right-hander Dominick Reid (0-0, 0.00 ERA) was stellar, tossing 5.0 innings of shutout one-hit ball while striking out five Fireflies and surrendering no walks. In his first two professional starts, Reid has racked up 10 strikeouts over nine innings of work.
RHP Jhon Reyes (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win, RHP Rowell Arroyo (0-1, 0.00 ERA) was tagged with the loss.
Myrtle Beach and Columbia will continue their six-game series Friday night at Segra Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. The Pelicans will hand the ball to RHP Eli Jerzembeck (1-0, 0.00) and the Fireflies will start RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 0.00) on the bump.
Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2026
- Bats Go Quiet for Kannapolis in 3-0 Loss to Hickory Thursday - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Woodpeckers Surrender Four Homers in Loss to Charleston - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Woodpeckers Surrender Four Homers in Loss to Charleston - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
- Shorebirds Fueled to Victory by Five-Run Third Inning - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Big Third Inning Downs Jackets in K-Heavy Affair - Augusta GreenJackets
- Pierce Blasts Two Homers, RiverDogs Take Third Straight - Charleston RiverDogs
- Birds Bats Go Quiet, Fall to Fireflies 1-0 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Chourio, Reyes and Woods Spin One-Hitter Thursday - Columbia Fireflies
- Sloppy First Inning Stiffles Howlers - Hill City Howlers
- James' Four RBIs, Dickerson's Two Double Day Give FredNats 8-3 Win Over Hill City - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Warbirds Drop Third Straight to Salem - Wilson Warbirds
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Pelicans 4.9 - Columbia Fireflies
- RidgeYaks Win Third Straight in 6-3 Victory over Warbirds - Salem RidgeYaks
- Pelicans Offense Explodes, Down Fireflies 14-9 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Ricardo's Three-Hit Game Not Enough in 14-9 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
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Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Birds Bats Go Quiet, Fall to Fireflies 1-0
- Pelicans Offense Explodes, Down Fireflies 14-9
- Pelicans Shake up Fireflies, Secure Series Opener 5-1
- Pelicans Tame 'Dogs Late-Inning Comeback 4-3, Complete Opening Series Sweep
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