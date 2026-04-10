Woodpeckers Surrender Four Homers in Loss to Charleston

Published on April 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-5) pitching staff surrendered four home runs to the Charleston RiverDogs (3-3) on Thursday night and suffered the fourth loss in a row in a 7-4 final at Segra Stadium.

Brendan Summerhill and Cooper Flemming tagged Javier Perez for a pair of solo shots in the top of the first, and Daniel Pierce homered in the third for a 3-0 Charleston lead.

Josh Wakefield countered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the third, his second of the season to cut the game to 3-1.

The Woodpeckers leveled the game in the bottom of the sixth with Nick Monistere at third and German Ramirez on first base. Ramirez broke for second and the throw from behind the plate sailed into center field allowing Monistere to score. Yosweld Vasquez followed with a sac-fly to right field that scored Ramirez for the 3-3 tie.

Jose Serrano (L, 0-1) allowed the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh after loading the bases on a fielding error, hit batter and single. Pierce rolled into a double-play that allowed James Quinn-Irons to score from third for the 5-4 lead.

Pierce made another big impact in the top of the ninth, swatting his second homer of the game, a two-run homer off of Jackson Wells to pad the lead at 7-4. Mason Nichols (SV, 1) closed the game in the bottom of the ninth, setting down three in a row for his first save of the season.

The series continues Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. The Woodpeckers are projected to start RHP Gabel Pentecost opposite Charleston's RHP Ethan Storm. It's Space Jam night as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Space Jam! The team will be wearing special Tune Squad jerseys on-field that will be auctioned off during the game.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/827284/final/box







Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2026

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