Pelicans Offense Explodes, Down Fireflies 14-9

Published on April 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (5-0) outpaced the Columbia Fireflies (1-4) 14-9 for their fifth straight win of the season at Segra Park on Wednesday night.

Myrtle Beach held an 8-7 lead entering the top of the eighth inning and proceded to tack on some more runs. Michael Carico and Logan Poteet smacked singles to start the frame. The next batter Eli Lovich was plunked to load the bases. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch from Kyle DeGroat brought home Carico to increase the Pelicans lead to 9-7. A batter later Jose Escobar ripped a two-run double to make the score 11-7.

The Fireflies answered in the bottom of the eighth. Yandel Ricardo and Josh Hammond lined singles. After a balk moved both runners up a base, Stone Russell hit an RBI single to make the score 11-8. A batter later Roni Cabrerea hit a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 11-9.

The Pelicans hung three more runs up in the top of the ninth. Josiah Hartshorn singled and then advanced to second on a walk from Cole Mathis. Carico followed with an RBI single to increase the Birds' lead to 12-9. After a double play moved Mathis to third, Lovich singled home a run to make the score 13-9. Espinoza drew a walk and then Jose Escobar ripped an RBI single to give the Birds' a 14-9 lead.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the second inning. Poteet laced a leadoff single and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Lovich. Ludwing Espinoza followed with an RBI single to give the Pelicans a 1-0 lead. A batter later Derik Alcantara peppered a single to load bases. Ty Southisene hit a two-run single which made the score 3-0.

The Pelicans struck again in the top of the fourth. Espinoza lined a one-out double and then scored on a single by Escobar, giving Myrtle Beach a 4-0 advantage. Then Escobar moved to second base via a balk. One batter later, Southisene cranked an RBI triple to give the Pelicans a 5-0 lead.

In the top of the fifth, the Pelicans offense provided more runs. Carico drew a leadoff walk and then advanced to second on a groundout. The next two batters Lovich and Espinoza worked walks to load the bases. The next batter Alcantara was walked to bring home Carcio, which made the score 6-0. The next batter Southisene drew a walk to score Lovich and give the Pelicans a 7-0 lead.

Down 7-0 heading into the home half of the fifth, the Fireflies offense sparked. Jhosmmel Zue, Connor Rasmussen, and Sean Gamble drew walks to start the inning. A wild pitch scored Zue from third to trim the deficit to 7-1. The next two batters Ricardo and Hammond drew walks which scored Rasmussen from third to make the score 7-2. One batter later Hyungchan Um lined an RBI single to cut the lead to 7-3. Roni Cabrera grounded into a forceout that scored Richardo and made the game 7-4. After Henry Ramos walked to load the bases, Zue dribbled an RBI single which scored Um to cut the lead to two runs, 7-5.

Myrtle Beach responded in the top of the sixth. Mathis drew a leadoff walk and then stole second base. Following a wild pitch that moved Mathis to third, Carico worked a walk. Logan Poteet hit a sacrifice fly that scored Mathis to move the lead to 8-5.

Columbia scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, capped off by a two-run single from Rasmussen to make the score 8-7.

RHP Edwardo Melendez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) received the win, RHP Jose Gutierrez (0-1, 7.71 ERA) was tagged with the loss

Myrtle Beach and Columbia will continue their six-game series Thursday night at Segra Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. The Pelicans will hand the ball to RHP Dominick Reid (0-0, 0.00) and the Fireflies will start RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 6.00) on the bump.







Carolina League Stories from April 9, 2026

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