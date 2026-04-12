Diaz's Late Homer Not Enough, Birds Fall to Fireflies 10-8

Published on April 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (5-3) dropped their third straight game to the Columbia Fireflies (4-4) 10-8 at Segra Park on Friday night.

Trailing Myrtle Beach 8-4 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Columbia's offense stormed back. JC Vanek, Stone Russell, and Henry Ramos all drew walks to start the frame. The next batter Roni Cabrera worked a walk which scored Vanek to trim the deficit to 8-5. The next batter Daniel Lopez was walked to bring home Russell which made the score 8-6. In the ensuing at-bat, Yandel Ricardo smacked a two-run double to tie the score at 8-8. A batter later Brooks Bryan reached on a fielder's choice coupled with a fielding error, which scored Lopez to give the Fireflies a 9-8 advantage. Then Hyungchan Um hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Ricardo which increased the Fireflies lead to 10-8.

The Pelicans held a 5-4 lead entering the top of the eighth inning when they put up three more runs courtesy of a three-run home run by Jairo Diaz (1) to make the score 8-4.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the top of the first. Hartshorn laced a one-out double and then scored on an RBI double from Lumpuy which made the game 1-0.

Columbia responded in the bottom of the third. Cabrera hit a leadoff single and later stole second base. Lopez followed with an RBI double to make the score 1-1. After a double steal, Bryan (2) launched a three-run home run to give the Fireflies a 4-1 lead.

Myrtle Beach retaliated in the top of fifth. Diaz walked and then advanced to second on a groundout. The next batter Ty Southisene reached on an error which moved Diaz to third. Then Josiah Hartshorn peppered a two-run triple that made the score 4-3.

The Birds put up another run in the top of the sixth. Cole Mathis led off the inning with a single. After Mathis stole second, Alexis Hernandez walked. Following a wild pitch that moved Mathis to third, Hernandez stole second. Eli Lovch followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 4-4.

The Pelicans took the lead in the top of the seventh. Ludwing Espinoza tripled and then scored on a balk to make the game 5-4.

RHP Shane Van Dam (1-0, 1.35 ERA) received the win, RHP Mason McGwire (1-1, 3.00 ERA) was tagged with the loss.

Myrtle Beach and Columbia will conclude their six-game series in a rubber match on Sunday evening at Segra Park. First pitch is slated for 5:05 PM. The Pelicans will hand the ball to RHP Victor Zarraga (0-0, 3.00) and the Fireflies will start LHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-1, 6.75) on the bump.







Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2026

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