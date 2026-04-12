Fireflies Score Six in the Eighth in 10-8 Victory

Published on April 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Ricardo Yandel of the Columbia Fireflies on the basepaths

(Columbia Fireflies) Ricardo Yandel of the Columbia Fireflies on the basepaths(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies drew five walks and used a double from Yandel Ricardo to plate six runs in the eighth inning to come from behind and beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 10-8 at Segra Park Saturday night.

Aiden Moffett walked the first three batters on 13 pitches to kick-off the inning before Mason McGwire (L, 1-1) entered the game. McGwire walked the first pair of batters he faced to score JC Vanek and Stone Russell to set the table for Yandel Ricardo. The shortstop lined a double to left-center that scored Henry Ramos and Roni Cabrera to tie the game 8-8. Next, Brooks Bryan grounded into a fielder's choice to score Daniel Lopez to break the dead-heat. Finally, Hyungchan Um lifted a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Ricardo and give Columbia insurance and a 10-8 lead.

Shane Van Dam (W, 1-0) closed out the game with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He finished the night with 3.2 innings in relief and the righty allowed just one earned run over the outing. Hiro Wyatt finished one out shy of qualifying for the victory Saturday. The righty worked 4.2 innings and left the game with Columbia in front 4-1. Two inherited runners scored with Max Martin on the bump, but after the fifth, Columbia had a 4-3 lead.

Columbia got on the board in the third inning. Roni Cabrera smacked an infield single 105 MPH off the glove of second baseman Jose Escobar before stealing second to set the table for Daniel Lopez. Lopez rolled a double into the right field corner to plate Cabrera and tie the game 1-1. After that, Yandel Ricardo drew a walk. Next, Brooks Bryan lifted a homer to the right field corner to make it a 4-1 game in favor of the Fireflies. Bryan is the second Fireflies player to homer in back-to-back games this year, joining Ivan Sosa who did it April 5-6 at Hickory.

The Pelicans were able to rally in the fifth. Josiah Hartshorn tripled home Jairo Diaz and Ty Southisene to bring the Pelicans within one run. The next inning, Cole Mathis hit a lead-off single, then Eli Lovich pulled a single to right to plate Mathis and tie the game 4-4.

Josiah Hartshorn and Alexey Lumpuy hit back-to-back doubles that left fielder Henry Ramos lost in the sun in the top of the first inning. The series of hits gave the Pelicans a 1-0 lead before Columbia came to the plate for the first time.

The Fireflies wrap up their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tomorrow night at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (0-1, 6.75 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Hickory counters with southpaw Victor Zarraga (0-0, 3.00 ERA).

Tomorrow is a Sensory Safe Sunday at Segra Park. The Fireflies are turning down the music, limiting flashing lights and sound effects to help those with sensory sensitivities to best-enjoy the night at Segra Park. After the game, enjoy kids run the bases presented by Bang Back Pinball Lounge and a full-team autograph session on the field. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2026

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