RidgeYaks Secure Fifth Straight in 5-4 Win over Wilson

Published on April 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - Led by Skylar King's go-ahead solo homer and Ethan Walker's four and one-third innings of shutdown frames, the Salem RidgeYaks (6-1) picked up their fifth consecutive win in a 5-4 victory over the Wilson Warbirds (2-5) on Friday evening at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The Yaks have won the first four games of the six-game set, with Salem already having clinched the series. The five-game winning streak also matches Salem's longest in 2025, with the Yaks having not dropped a game since the 11-10 loss to Delmarva last Friday night.

Salem struck almost immediately in the one-run win. Catcher Kleyver Salazar came through with an RBI double in the home half of the first, before a balk eventually scored him from third to give the Yaks an early 2-0 lead.

Wilson would respond quickly, though. A Jose Anderson RBI double, followed by a Luiyin Alastre fielder's choice tied the game up in the top of the fourth, with King's solo shot putting Salem back on top 3-2 at the end of five.

That's when Starlyn Nunez stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth. The RidgeYak starting shortstop ripped a ball down the right field line for a two-run double, with the Yaks now corralling a 5-2 lead.

Wilson would end up threatening in the top of the ninth by plating two and cutting the deficit down to one, but that's all the Warbirds would get, with right-hander Adam Bates slamming the door and picking up the first save of his professional career.

The RidgeYaks and Warbirds will do it all again when they resume their six-game set tomorrow evening at 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Jose Bello will get the start and make his season debut.

Game Notes:

Salem has now won six of its first seven games in 2026

Stanley Tucker picked up his second multi-hit game of the year

Ty Hodge's three-game hitting streak came to a close

Righty Adam Bates picked up his first professional save

Salem's five-game winning streak ties the club's longest in 2025

Salem is now 2-0 in series played this year







Carolina League Stories from April 11, 2026

RidgeYaks Secure Fifth Straight in 5-4 Win over Wilson - Salem RidgeYaks

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