Coconuts, Clowns Bring the Party Back to Sold-Out Joe
Published on April 11, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Charleston RiverDogs News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Banana Ball once again swept through the Lowcountry on Saturday night as the Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns delivered another exhilarating show in front of a sold-out crowd at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.
The two clubs, the newest additions to the Banana Ball Championship League continue to evolve fan experience.
Like Friday, the excitement began well before first pitch with an extravagant pregame party outside the ballpark.
Fans were treated to live music and themed entertainment, while many took the opportunity to step onto the field, meeting players from both teams during another interactive experience.
Throughout the evening, fans explored themed food and beverage offerings while taking in the vibrant, beach-inspired atmosphere that filled the park.
Live music and hula dancing added to the festive energy, while players leaned into the fun with a series of choreographed, themed celebrations. One highlight featured a player-formed "tidal wave" that carried a Coconuts runner home on a surfboard.
As the teams took the field, both sides greeted the crowd with choreographed dances, setting the tone for another unforgettable night of Banana Ball.
On the field, North Charleston native Jalen Vazquez stepped to the plate with a standing ovation behind him from the sold-out crowd at The Joe. Like fellow Clowns teammate Jackie Bradley Jr., he also played at the University of South Carolina.
The Clowns defeated the Coconuts 3-2, completing a 2-0 sweep of the weekend.
Banana Ball is an adapted version of baseball invented by the Savannah Bananas, with rules specifically designed to increase entertainment and fan engagement by eliminating some of the game's traditional rules. Some of these include a two-hour game time limit, no walks, batters stealing first base and fan foul ball catches resulting in outs.
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Indianapolis Clowns rile up the crowd at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park
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