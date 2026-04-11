From Hula Dancing to Home Runs, Banana Ball Steals the Show in Charleston

Published on April 10, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - In front of a sold out crowd, Banana Ball took over the Lowcountry on Friday night as the Loco Beach Coconuts and Indianapolis Clowns delivered an unforgettable evening filled with fun, flair and pageantry at Joesph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The two clubs are the newest additions to the Banana Ball Championship League, an innovative development created by the Savannah Bananas that continues to redefine the fan experience.

Friday night also marked a special reunion between two of the most influential figures in modern sports entertainment - Jesse Cole, the owner of the Banana Ball Championship League, and RiverDogs partner Mike Veeck. The two are regarded as pioneers in reimagining the ballpark experience.

The festivities began well before first pitch with an extravagant pregame celebration outside the ballpark, where fans of all ages gathered to kick off the night.

Attendees had the chance to meet the Coconuts' new mascots, Coco and Peter Colada, while enjoying a picture-perfect Charleston evening.

Throughout the park, fans explored themed food and beverage offerings, collected autographs from players across both teams and soaked in the vibrant, beach-inspired atmosphere.

Live music and hula dancing added to the celebration, while select fans even tested their juggling skills, a signature - and required - talent of the Clowns.

On the field, both rosters featured plenty of baseball pedigree. 11-year big leaguer and former University of South Carolina star Jackie Bradley Jr. homered for the Clowns.

Later in the game, Mo'ne Davis, a former Little League World Series standout and current member of the Women's Professional Baseball League, also made an apperance on the mound.

The Clowns defeated the Coconuts 7-2.

The two teams will return to The Joe tomorrow night to cap the jam-packed weekend. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Banana Ball is an adapted version of baseball invented by the Savannah Bananas, with rules specifically designed to increase entertainment and fan engagement by eliminating some of the game's traditional rules. Some of these include a two-hour game time limit, no walks, batters stealing first base and fan foul ball catches resulting in outs.







Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.