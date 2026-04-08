Cremarosa Fans 12, RiverDogs Surge to First Win of 2026

Published on April 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Aidan Cremarosa

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Aidan Cremarosa(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs struck out 20 Fayetteville Woodpeckers hitters and scored a season-high 13 runs Tuesday night at Segra Stadium to earn their first win of the 2026 season.

The 20-strikeout performance marked the third in team history dating back to 2005 and first since July of 2021. The feat was led by starter Aidan Cremarosa who fanned 12 over five innings to cap a memorable professional debut. He became the first RiverDogs arm to fan 12 batters since Deivi García in 2018 when the team was affiliated with the Yankees.

Six RiverDogs hitters recorded multi-hit games, while each of the ten to record a plate appearance reached base.

Before Charleston's offensive outburst began, Fayetteville struck first in the bottom of the first when Josh Wakefield blasted a two-run shot to right to make it 2-0.

In the top of the third, Charleston placed runners at the corners after a leadoff walk and single. With no outs, Dean Moss chopped an infield single to second that scored Brendan Summerhill and cut the deficit to 2-1.

The next hitter was Caden Bodine who lined an RBI single to center to knot the score at 2-2. He later scored from third on a wild pitch to give Charleston a 3-2 lead.

After Charleston tacked on another run in the fourth, they rallied for four more in the fifth on an RBI single by Brailer Guerrero and two-run single off the bat of Summerhill, making it 7-2.

The RiverDogs blew the game wide open with a six-run top of the eighth, highlighted by an Alberth Palma two-run double.

Relievers Jacob Hartlaub and Mason Nichols were strong out of the pen, combining for seven strikeouts over three innings of one-run ball.

With the win, Charleston moved to 1-3 while Fayetteville fell to 1-3. The two return to Segra Stadium tomorrow night for game two of the series with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:20 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from April 7, 2026

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