Howlers Drop Home Opener

Published on April 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers dropped their debut home game against the Fredericksburg Nationals, 9-4, on Tuesday evening.

Before a crowd of over 2,000 people, the Howlers celebrated their Opening Day festivities, capped off by the first of 13-total fireworks shows this season. Despite a strong performance from Will McCausland, the Nationals blasted ahead late for their fourth straight victory.

Aidan Major made his first start as a member of the Cleveland Guardians organization, working a total of 2.2 innings while striking out three. Luke Dickerson tagged him in the second inning with an RBI single, scoring Gavin Fien for the early lead.

The Howlers responded in the bottom of the frame, courtesy of a pair of wild pitches and a pick-off error by the Nationals to tie the game at one.

Ronny Cruz picked up the first of his three RBI-hits in the third inning with a double to right field, plating another FredNat run. Cruz would finish the day a single shy of the cycle.

In the bottom of the third, Robert Arias drove home his first RBI of the season with a single to right, tying the game at two. Cruz would answer again in the fifth with a triple, scoring Willits and retaking the lead, 3-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Yeiferth Castillo put his name in the record books for the first home run for the Hill City Howlers. His 401-foot blast to right brought the Howlers back to level at three.

The tides turned in favor of the Nationals in the top of the seventh inning when Zane Petty entered the game. He was greeted with a first pitch two-run homer from Cruz, jolting them in front 5-3. Nick Peoples would follow in the eighth inning with a grand slam off Petty, putting the game out of reach.

The Howlers would tack on a run in the bottom of the eight as Castillo reached on a fielder's choice which scored the runner from third. From there, Fredericksburg shut the door on the Howlers to continue their undefeated start to the season.

McCausland was settled with the tough-luck loss after racking up a professional-high eight strikeouts. Isaac Lyon earned his first win for the Nationals.

The Howlers return home on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. to take on the Nationals at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from April 7, 2026

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