Warbirds Drop Series Opener at Salem
Published on April 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
SALEM, V.A. - The Salem RidgeYaks jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, defeating the Wilson Warbirds 10-2 in Tuesday night's series opener at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.
Salem (3-1) broke things open in the fourth inning, plating four runs to take control. A two-run single from Ty Hodge highlighted the frame and gave the RidgeYaks a 4-0 advantage.
Salem added five more runs in the fifth against Carlos Carra (L, 0-1). Key hits in the inning included RBI doubles from Enddy Azocar and Hodge, extending the lead to 9-1.
Wilson (2-2) managed single runs in the fourth and sixth innings but managed just five hits in the contest and committed a season-high five errors.
Barrett Morgan (W, 1-0) earned the win out of the bullpen, striking out two over 0.2 innings of work.
The two teams will continue their six-game series Wednesday night in Salem, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Wilson is slated to send right-hander Tyler Renz (0-0, 0.00) to the mound, while Salem will counter with right-hander Jacon Mayers (0-0, 0.00).
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