Lameda's Walk-Off Home Run Powers Wilson to Victory
Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - Luis Lameda clobbered a ball over the right field wall to secure the first walk-off victory in Warbirds history as Wilson knocked off Hill City 7-6 on Friday night at Wilson Ballpark.
Hill City (8-5) jumped out early when Robert Arias cranked a solo home run to give the Howlers a 1-0 lead.
Wilson (5-8) responded with four runs in the third inning to claim their first lead of the game, highlighted by a three-run home run from Jose Anderson, his second of the season which put the Warbirds in front 4-1.
Hill City refused to go quietly, scoring twice in the fourth thanks to a two-run home run from Jonathan Martinez which trimmed the game to 4-3.
Wilson responded in the fifth, adding a pair of runs, extending the lead to 6-3 thanks to a bases loaded walk issued to Anderson and a Filippo Di Turi sacrifice fly.
Again, the Howlers responded scoring three straight runs to tie the game - including a lead-off homer in the eighth from off the bat of Anthony Martinez, the fourth home run of the game for the Howlers to tie the game at six.
Eric Prado (W, 1-0) worked a perfect ninth inning to keep the game deadlocked before Lamada's home run off Angel Perez (L, 0-1) sent the 2,505 fans home happy in Wilson with a 7-6 victory.
The series continues Saturday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. with Wilson sending LHP Andrew Healy (0-0, 16.20) while Hill City counters with LHP Harrison Bodendorf (0-0, 0.00). Limited tickets are available by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or calling (919) 269-2287.
Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026
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- Three-Run Fifth Pushes Fireflies to 5-2 Win - Columbia Fireflies
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- Howlers Offense Erupts; Win Big at Wilson - Hill City Howlers
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