Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston 4.17

Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at The Joe at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (0-0, 1.13 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Ethan Storm (1-0, 2.08 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

--------------

WOLTERS TOSSES FIVE INNING GEM IN 6-4 LOSS: Blake Wolters didn't allow an earned run, but Columbia came up short, 6-4, after surrendering five runs to the Charleston RiverDogs in the sixth inning Thursday night at The Joe. Wolters had a career day on the bump. Columbia's starter worked five innings and matched his career-best with seven strikeouts. It's the third time he's had seven punchouts in a game and the first time since April 23, 2024 vs the Augusta GreenJackets. He worked around four hits and a walk and surrendered just one, unearned run in his start. His ERA now stands a 0.75 after his first three starts. Jordan Woods was great out of the bullpen too. The southpaw struck out a pair in two innings of scoreless relief. Woods has not allowed a run over his first three outings this year, spanning eight innings. He has tallied 11 strikeouts over the run.

CLIMBING THE LEADBOARD: Brooks Bryan's name has become a frequent flyer on the Carolina League Leaderboard after another multi-hit game Friday. Columbia's backstop has the sixth-best slugging percentage (.667), the seventh-most RBI (nine) and the seventh-highest OPS (1.088) this season. The Alabama native has five doubles and two homers and has driven in nine RBI this year. When he homered Saturday, he joined Ivan Sosa as the only players who have homered in back-to-back games this season. Bryan is currently riding a Carolina League-best nine-game hitting streak. Yeremy Cabrera has the next-best active hitting streak. Fredericksburg's outfielder has hit safely in eight-consecutive contests.

DOUBLING UP ON DEFENSE: The Fireflies have turned two more than any Carolina League team this season. Columbia has 14 doubleplays in 437 total chances in the field this year. The next closest in the Carolina League is Kannapolis who has 13. The Fireflies have the second-most twin killings among Double-A, High-A and Single-A, all of whom started a week later than Triple-A. The Frisco Rough Riders pace the group with 18 double plays in 2026.

ROCKING RONI: After recording no RBI in his first three games, Roni Cabrera has found strong production over his last five games. The outfielder has 10 RBI over his last five games, thanks in large part to a grand slam he hit in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. He added an additional three, one in each of his last three plate appearances in Tuesday's extra innings victory over the Charleston RiverDogs. His 10 RBI are tied for the third-most in the Carolina League.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.

HOME SWEET HOME: The Fireflies are 4-2 in home games this year, but have started 2-4 on the road.







Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.