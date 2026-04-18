Strikeouts, Homers Doom Azaleas in Season Debut

Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Augusta's hitters struck out a record-tying 19 times in nine innings, and ceded three home runs in the final three innings to allow Fayetteville to pull away and secure a 7-2 win on Friday night.

In front of a sold-out crowd ready to cheer on the Augusta Azaleas in their second season of on-field existence, but the bats could not oblige their wishes as pitchers Ethan Pecko, Gabel Pentecost, and Leomar Rosario racked up K after K to claim their first win of the week.

For the third consecutive evening, Fayetteville scored in the top of the 1st, as Ethan Bagwell issued two walks and a double to Josh Wakefield that gave the Woodpeckers another early lead. Bagwell was uncharacteristically erratic early, and the free-swinging Fayetteville squad mustered the patience to take advantage.

Pecko, rehabbing from the AAA roster as he builds back up from injury, looked exactly as a high-level prospect with upper-level experience would be expected to look in the Carolina League and then some. Pecko punched out eight of 11 batters he faced, with two soft singles and an error the only baserunners allowed. Pecko was expected to challenge for a spot in the Astros' rotation if healthy this year, and looks prepared to do so as he stretches further out.

Bagwell bounced back from the run in the first to allow just one more run on the night, coming on a fielder's choice from Wakefield with the bases loaded. Bagwell lasted 4.2 innings in total, but departed the game due to pitch count one out shy of five full frames.

Pentecost succeeded Pecko and did not miss a beat, as he immediately struck out the first four batters he faced in his second professional relief outing. Pentecost cruised through the 4th and 5th, before the bats finally began to stir in the 6th. Dallas Macias drew a leadoff walk, and went first to third on a one-out single from Alex Lodise. After yet another K for Pentecost, the righty got to two strikes on Junior Garcia before leaving a fastball in the heart of the zone, which Garcia lasered into center for a game-tying base hit.

The Azaleas had no time to rest on their laurels, as Fayetteville was ready to respond right away in the 7th. Nehomar Ochoa led off the inning, and crushed a fastball from Carter Lovasz just beyond the center field fence to retake the lead. That would be the start of a home run brigade to pull away for the Woodpeckers, as Anthony Huezo led off the 8th with a moonshot into the Savannah River against Ryan Heppner, and Xavier Neyens put the game out of reach with a three-run bomb the other way for his second pro homer.

The Azaleas did load the bases in the 9th against Leomar Rosario, but Rosario got three Ks in the inning with his triple digit fastball and slammed the door on Augusta. The loss is Augusta's first of the week, ending their winning streak at four and marking the second year in a row they have lost on the first day of Azaleas Weekend.

The Azaleas are back in bloom tomorrow night at SRP Park, with Augusta looking for a series-clinching victory against Ryan Forcucci in his second start of the year. Zach Royse will toss for Augusta, making his home debut and his first start as an Azalea at 6:05.







Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026

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