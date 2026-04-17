Columbia Fireflies Homestand Preview: April 21-26

Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies longest-standing rivalry starts back up this week at Segra Park. Join the team as they battle The Augusta GreenJackets (Class-A, Atlanta Braves). While the teams are playing, check out fireworks, great giveaways and special milestone nights as The Fireflies celebrate their historic 10th anniversary.

Miller Lite $2 Tuesday

Tickets: Tuesday, April 21 at 7:05 pm

It's time for the best dinner special in Columbia. Come to Segra Park and come hungry because hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite are available for just $2. Start off the week on a high note with Fireflies baseball and a great meal.

Wag-Along Wednesday

Tickets: Wednesday, April 22 at 7:05 pm

It's the dog days of summer and you can bring your favorite canine with you to the game tonight! That's right, when you purchase a lawn ticket, your dog gets in FREE.

USC Night presented by E.F. Martin

Tickets: Thursday, April 23 at 7:05 pm

There's a sandstorm coming! Spurs up Gamecock fan. Head to the ballpark tonight for great drink specials, including $1.50 Budweisers and $4 Bud Light and Michelob Ultras and a special flare that only The University of South Carolina can bring to the ballpark. Plus, as a special treat, fans can purchase hot dogs for $1.50 at concession stands during this game.

10th Anniversary Weekend with a Lapel Pin Giveaway

Tickets: Friday, April 24 at 7:05 pm

The Fireflies are taking an extra weekend to celebrate our biggest milestone in team history and the team is starting it off with a special giveaway. The first 1,000 fans through the gates tonight will receive a commemorative Fireflies 10th anniversary lapel pin. It's a giveaway for the ultimate collector!

Princesses and Pirates Night presented by South Carolina Department of Social Services

Tickets: Saturday, April 25 at 6:05 pm

It's a swashbuckling and magical evening! Dress up and meet the greatest royal characters and pirates. Join the Fireflies and Lexington's Village Square Theatre as live princesses and pirates will take over the ballpark. There will be a special pre-game tea party and a "learn how to be a pirate" event for kids to attend and then the princesses and pirates will host special, interactive in-between innings games throughout the night. Plus, after a royal game, stick around after the final out for fireworks.

Mason's 10th Birthday Party!

Tickets: Sunday, April 26 at 5:05 pm

It's the big 1-0. Celebrate our favorite mascot! Mason is turning 10, and he's inviting all his mascot friends for a giant birthday bash at the ballpark. Come out and meet all the mascots, then after the game, meet our team for autographs on the field. Then kids 12 and under can show off their speed on the basepaths thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. If that weren't enough, it's also the Fireflies first Carolina Grits game of 2026. The team will transform to their food alter ego for the game and celebrate good southern cooking!

Scouting the Opponent

The Augusta GreenJackets are bringing a pair of the Atlanta Braves' top-five prospects according to MLB Pipeline and three of the top 15 prospects. After watching Ty Southisene hit in the lead-off spot for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, now fans can see his brother, Tate, in his second year with the GreenJackets. After his first 10 games, the 22nd pick in the 2025 draft has two triples, a homer and eight RBI for Augusta. Atlanta's second round pick from last year's draft is also starting the season in Augusta. Alex Lodise is batting .267 across his first 10 games and he has three doubles out of his first 12 hits.

The GreenJackets also will bring outfielder Conor Essenberg to Columbia. Essenberg was a two-way player in high school and a lot of big league teams liked how the lefty pitched more than how he hit, but Atlanta likes the upside in his bat. Early, half of his hits are for extra bases and as he matures, his power should profile as a traditional power-heavy right fielder. After getting swept in the a three-game tilt with the Fredericksburg Nationals to kick-off the season, The GreenJackets took four of six from the Delmarva Shorebirds before hosting the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for their home opening series.







Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026

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