Three-Run Fifth Pushes Fireflies to 5-2 Win

Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Max Martin

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Max Martin(Columbia Fireflies)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies bats tallied 10 hits, which was more than enough to support the Fireflies pitching staff in a 5-2 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs Friday night at The Joe.

The Fireflies got another gem from their starter. Today, Hiro Wyatt worked five one-run innings with a pair of strikeouts to give the ball to the bullpen with a lead. Over the last three days, Fireflies starters have combined for 15 innings of work and they have only allowed one earned run (0.60 ERA).

After that, Max Martin put together his best relief appearance to date. The righty worked three innings with three strikeouts and only surrendered one run before giving the ball to Brandon Herbold (S, 1) for a 1-2-3 ninth inning. Herbold struck out a pair en route to his first save of the season.

Columbia broke through first again against the RiverDogs. In the second inning, Stone Russell and Roni Cabrera hit back-to-back singles to set the table for Henry Ramos. Ramos lined a single to right to plate Russell and earn his first RBI of the season. After that, Cabrera and Ramos worked a double steal to put the Fireflies on top 2-0 heading into the bottom of the second.

Charleston was able to get a run back in the bottom of the third. Derek Datil drew a lead-off walk and tagged to second on a deep flyout from Caden Bodine. After that, Brailer Guerrero smashed a double to right-center to plate Datil and cut Columbia's lead to 2-1.

The Fireflies big inning came in the fifth. Connor Rasmussen slapped a single to start the frame. After that, Sean Gamble got a base knock to put runners on the corners for Columbia. Yandel Ricardo laid down a bunt single to score Rasmussen and then Brooks Bryan was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Columbia. After that, JC Vanek legged out a force out at second before an Alberth Palma throwing error allowed Gamble and Ricardo to score, thus giving the Fireflies a 5-1 lead.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at The Joe at 6:05 pm. Southpaw Darwin Rodriguez (1-1, 3.86 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Aidan Haugh (0-1, 9.82 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026

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