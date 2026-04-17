Fireflies Partner with Lexington's Village Square Theatre for Upcoming Theme Nights

Published on April 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they are partnering with Lexington's Village Square Theatre for Princesses and Pirates Night at Segra Park Saturday, April 25. The acting troop will bring out actors as princesses and pirates to interact with fans and create VIP experiences pre-game and during the game between the Columbia Fireflies and Augusta GreenJackets.

The troop will also return to Segra Park for the club's first True Crime Mystery Night, Thursday, July 23. Actors and Actresses will help as the crowd at Segra Park solves a mystery together during the game. Village Square Theatre is a non-profit organization celebrating over 65 years in the Midlands community.

"Our goal is to deliver experiences that go beyond the game and truly connect with our community," Columbia Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "Working with Village Square Theatre is a natural fit, and together we're able to create a night of family fun that celebrates the creativity and spirit of the Midlands."

"Village Square Theatre is thrilled to be partnering with the Columbia Fireflies for their Princess and Pirates Night," Artistic Director David LaTorre said. "We are excited to have theatre and sports combine forces to bring entertainment and connection to the community."

The theatre group will host several interactive in-between innings appearances. In addition to that, fans can attend a pre-game princess party and a "learn how to be a pirate" event prior to the game.

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2026

Fireflies Partner with Lexington's Village Square Theatre for Upcoming Theme Nights - Columbia Fireflies

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