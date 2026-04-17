Wolters Tosses Five Inning Gem in 6-4 Loss

Published on April 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Blake Wolters(Columbia Fireflies)

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Blake Wolters didn't allow an earned run, but Columbia came up short, 6-4, after surrendering five runs to the Charleston RiverDogs in the sixth inning Thursday night at The Joe.

Wolters had a career day on the bump. Columbia's starter worked five innings and matched his career-best with seven strikeouts. It's the third time he's had seven punchouts in a game and the first time since April 23, 2024 vs the Augusta GreenJackets. He worked around four hits and a walk and surrendered just one, unearned run in his start. His ERA now stands a 0.75 after his first three starts.

Jordan Woods was great out of the bullpen too. The southpaw struck out a pair in two innings of scoreless relief. Woods has not allowed a run over his first three outings this year, spanning eight innings. He has tallied 11 strikeouts over the run.

The difference maker came in the sixth inning Thursday. Charleston tallied four hits and Andy Basora (BS, 1; L, 0-1) hit a pair of batters as five RiverDogs came around in the sixth to change the score from 3-1 to 6-3 in-between Fireflies at-bats.

Columbia broke through in the second inning. Hyungchan Um led the inning off with a base knock to left. After that, an error on a pick-off and a wild pitch put Columbia's designated hitter at third base with no one out. Stone Russell pulled a two-strike double to the right field corner to break the scoreless tie and keep the threat alive. After that, Roni Cabrera legged out an infield single to advance the runners to the corners. Daniel Lopez laid down a bunt to plate Russell and double the Fireflies lead to 2-0.

In the fourth inning, Columbia got more insurance. Russell drew a two out walk and then Cabrera skied his second triple of the season to right field to bring Russell around and give Columbia a 3-0 advantage.

The Fireflies final run came in the seventh. Henry Ramos scored on a Josh Hammond base knock to bring the Fireflies within a pair.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at The Joe at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (0-0, 1.13 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Ethan Storm (1-0, 2.08 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from April 16, 2026

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