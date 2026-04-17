Crawdads Run Wild against Salem

Published on April 16, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads celebrate in the field

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads celebrate in the field(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads used a four-run fourth inning to cruise to a 14-5 win over the Salem RidgeYaks on Thursday night at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads scored early and often en route to their seventh consecutive win, a streak stretching back to a Thursday night victory in Kannapolis last week.

Paulino Santana and Esteban Mejia were major contributors for the Crawdads (10-2), combining for four hits, three runs, and three RBIs.

However, Hector Osorio had the biggest night and, subsequently, the most timely hit of the contest. The Hickory outfielder cleared the bases in the fourth inning with a triple that stretched the home team's advantage to 7-1.

The four-run fourth was one of three frames where Hickory scored at least three runs in a single half-inning.

On the night, Osorio doubled, tripled, scored two runs, and drove in four as the Crawdads surged to their tenth win of 2026.

Louis Marinaro earned his first win in relief for the 'Dads, tossing 1.1 innings while surrendering just one hit.

The Crawdads' 14 runs and 12 hits were both season highs for the club; the seven-game win streak is also the longest in the franchise's brief Carolina League history.

Tomorrow, Evan Siary will take the mound for Hickory, opposing Salem's (7-5) Madinson Frias. First pitch at the Frans is set for 7:00 pm.

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Carolina League Stories from April 16, 2026

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