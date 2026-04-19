Win Streak Ends at 9 in Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Salem Ridge Yaks claimed a 4-2 win over Hickory on Sunday afternoon, snapping the Crawdads nine-game winning streak.

Hickory, playing as their Llamas Copa identity for the first time this season, was never able to capture the same momentum that carried the club in numerous comeback wins during the homestand.

Salem scored twice in the fifth inning off Crawdads starter Jesus Lafalaise, as the RidgeYaks offense was driven by the bottom three hitters in the order throughout the matinee game.

Avinson Pinto, Stanley Tucker and D'Angelo Ortiz each collected two hits on the day for Salem (8-7) while scoring all four of their runs in the contest.

In the seventh inning, Starlyn Nunez tripled home Tucker and Ortiz to boost the RidgeYaks lead to 4-0, creating the necessary distance they would need for the win.

The Crawdads would rally in the eighth for a pair of runs as Marcos Torres and Hector Osorio picked up RBI doubles to cut the lead in half at 4-2.

However, the Crawdads couldn't quite get back to even, as Daniel Flames hit into a fielder's choice to snuff out the threat.

Lafalaise suffered his first loss of the year for Hickory (12-3), dropping his record to 0-1.

Nicholas De La Cruz (1-0) claimed the win for Salem, pushing their record back over .500 in the finale.

Despite the loss today, Hickory claims their third series win of 2026. Through nine games at the Frans, the Crawdads are 7-2, with six of those wins occurring in comeback fashion.

After the Monday off-day, the Crawdads will embark on a twelve-game road trip in Virginia, facing off against Hill City (Guardians) for six games in Lynchburg before playing a six-game set in Fredericksburg (Nationals).

The 'Dads return home on May 5th, opening a six-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Class-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 7pm.







Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.