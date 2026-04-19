Second Wilson Walkoff Splits Series with Howlers

Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Hill City was defeated for the second time this series via the walkoff, losing to the Warbirds in Wilson 5-3 after a walkoff blast.

Despite the loss, Robert Arias was a bright spot once again. He picked up another multi-hit game, his fourth of the series.

On top of that, Chase Mobley posted his best start yet, hurling 3.2 no-hit innings with four strikeouts.

Robert Arias stayed hot and got the scoring started in the top of the third, socking a two-run homer to right field to make it 2-0 Howlers. The homer was Arias' fourth extra base hit in the series.

Wilson answered in the bottom of the fifth on a Brady Ebel single, scoring Yannic Walther to cut the Hill City lead to one.

The Warbirds piled on some more in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two to take the lead 3-2. Handelfry Encarnacion started it with an RBI single and Jose Anderson followed it up with an RBI single of his own.

Yeiferth Castillo smacked an opposite-field double to tie the game back up at three apiece in the top of the eighth.

The third run would be nullified on the second Wilson walkoff of the week, a two-run homer off the bat of Jose Anderson.

The Hill City Howlers will be back in action at home Tuesday at 6:00 ET in the series opener against Hickory. You can listen to the game at the Hill City Howlers Radio Network or watch it on Bally Sports Live.







Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026

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