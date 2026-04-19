Guanipa, McIntyre Lead Offense to Big Win

Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Eight of nine batters reached safely Sunday, as the Azaleas scored in six of eight offensive innings to pull away from the Woodpeckers and end the series with a 12-5 win.

Both offenses got on the board in the first inning, continuing a trend of early offense for both teams. Fayetteville got rolling against Davis Polo with a two-out double from Anthony Huezo, scoring Xavier Neyens from first for the lead. That lead would evaporate quickly, however, as two hits and two wild pitches scored Luis Guanipa in the bottom of the first to tie the game.

After both sides traded zeroes in the second, Augusta took the lead for good in the third with a power surge from the top of the order. Dalton McIntyre blasted a two-run homer off of Luis Aguilar to take the lead, and on the very next batter, Guanipa went back-to-back with a skyscraping shot down the left field line. Aguilar was chased after the inning, but the offense kept their foot on the gas into the bullpen.

The Azaleas tacked on another in the 4th, as Joe Olsavsky walked, took second on a wild pitch, third on a passed ball, and home on a throwing error. Also in the inning, Yamvier Carrero picked up his first professional hit, as the young infielder had a dazzling debut with two hits, a walk, and three steals.

Fayetteville's best chance to come back came in the top of the 5th, immediately after Davis Polo departed. Polo was replaced by Cristobal Abreu, and Abreu was unable to find the strike zone despite his best efforts. Abreu gave up a leadoff single to Nehomar Ochoa Jr, then walked three straight to bring in a run and load the bases. With the tying run at first and nobody out, Augusta turned to Mathieu Curtis to save them, and he did just that, with three straight strikeouts to leave the bags loaded.

Augusta responded immediately, with a Guanipa setting the stage before a two-out home run from Junior Garcia put a pair of runs on the board. Each side would trade runs in the 6th, before the Woodpeckers put up their last gasp in the 7th against Kendy Richard. A two-out catcher's interference extended the inning, and Anthony Huezo crushed a homer to straightaway center field to bring the score to 8-5.

Augusta answered one last time, posting four runs in the bottom of the 7th to put the game out of reach. The Azaleas totaled four hits and four runs against Jackson Wells, capped with RBI doubles from Olsavsky and McIntyre to total a season-high fifteen hits.

The Azaleas pick up the big win by a final of 12-5, and won five games in six games at home for the first time since last May. A day off lies in wait tomorrow, then the Jackets will head up I-20 to Columbia to battle the Fireflies for six games. Fayetteville returns home to see the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, their third straight interdivisional series.







Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026

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