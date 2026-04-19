Anderson Home Run Propels Warbirds to Walk-Off Win

Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - For the second time in the series, the Wilson Warbirds delivered a walk-off home run to defeat the Hill City Howlers. This time, it was Jose Anderson who came through, blasting a two-run shot over the left field fence on Sunday to lift Wilson to a 5-3 victory.

Hill City (9-6) trailed by a run in the eighth inning but managed to tie the game when Yeiferth Castillo lined a ball into the left field corner, allowing Robert Arias to score from first and even things at 3-3.

Wilson (6-9) wasted no time in the bottom of the ninth. Brady Ebel drew a leadoff walk, setting the stage for Anderson, who launched a pitch from Keegan Zinn (L, 1-1) over the left field wall for the game-winning homer.

Ayendy Bravo (W, 1-0) kept the Warbirds within striking distance by pitching a scoreless top of the ninth inning, stranding two runners and setting up the walk-off opportunity.

Hill City initially grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third inning on Arias' home run, but Wilson responded late. The Warbirds took a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning on RBI hits from Handelfry Encarnacion and Anderson.

Wilson now heads on the road to begin a six-game series at Delmarva on Tuesday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.







Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026

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