Pitching Lifts Hill City Past Wilson

Published on April 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - A quartet of Hill City pitchers combined to strikeout 14 batters and limit Wilson to just three hits as the Howlers downed the Warbirds 6-3 on Wednesday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Hill City (7-4) broke a two-all tie in the third with a pair of runs on a balk called against Miqueas Merceds (L, 0-1) along with an RBI single from Robert Arias to go ahead 4-2.

The Howlers added to their lead in the seventh on a Cannon Peebles two-run home run to stretch the margin to 6-2.

Wilson (4-7) attempted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh, scoring on a bases-loaded walk drawn by Pedro Ibarguen to make it 6-3. However, Wilson stranded the bases loaded in that inning and left six runners on base overall, halting any further rally.

Zane Petty (W, 2-0) earned the win with 2.1 scoreless innings in relief, while Angel Perez (S, 3) pitched a clean ninth inning to complete the win.

The series continues Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. as the Warbirds host Hard Hat Heroes Night and the season's first Thirsty Thursday©. Wilson is slated to send RHP Enniel Cortez (0-1, 4.76) to the hill while Hill City will counter with RHP Joey Oakie (0-1, 6.00).







Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2026

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