Trio of Hits for Arias Charges Howlers to Victory

Published on April 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers returned to the win column with a 6-3 victory over the Wilson Warbirds.

Starting pitching was a key once again for the Howlers, as lefty Nelson Keljo turned in a strong 3.2 innings, striking out seven batters and only allowing two hits.

The bats came through too, with Robert Arias going 3-for-4 with a double and two Juneiker Caceras doubles in the game.

The Howlers got on the board in the first inning to open up the scoring off a Yeiferth Castillo RBI single followed by a Robert Arias RBI double, making it 2-0 Howlers after the first frame.

Wilson wasted no time on an answer, scoring one on a Jose Anderson single to cut the lead in half. The Warbirds added one more in the bottom of the second with Filippo Di Turi

Hill City returned the favor, scoring on a balk of their own with Cannon Peebles crossing home plate in the top of the third. Robert Arias piled on some more with an RBI single, one of his three hits.

Cannon Peebles kept up his run-scoring ways in the top of the seventh, crushing his second homer of the year, a two-run blast to make it 6-2.

The Warbirds got a run back in the bottom of the inning after Frederi Montero scored on a walk with the bases loaded.

That would end the scoring for the game, as Angel Perez locked down his third save for the Howlers in a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Hill City Howlers will be back in action Thursday at 7:05 EST in Wilson, North Carolina. You can listen to the game at the Hill City Howlers Radio or watch it on Bally Sports Live.







Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2026

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