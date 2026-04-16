Chourio's Scoreless Start Not Enough in 4-3 Loss

Published on April 15, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Fireflies got a five inning scoreless start from Kendry Chourio, but it wasn't enough as the Charleston RiverDogs rallied for four runs in the final two innings and the Fireflies fell 4-3 at The Joe Wednesday night.

Two of the four runs ended up being unearned runs for the Fireflies bullpen, as the Fireflies committed four errors in the game. Caden Bodine reached on catcher's interference to start the eighth and after a Cooper Flemming double off Fireflies reliever Randy Ramnarace (L, 0-1), Charleston had runners on second and third with no one out. A pair of RiverDogs groundouts rallied Charleston within a run as the Fireflies took a 3-2 lead to the ninth.

Mason Auer (W, 1-0) worked a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his first professional win. The converted outfielder has pitched in four outings this season for Charleston.

In the ninth inning, Ramnarace surrendered a lead-off double to Brailer Guerrero. Derek Datil singled to plate Guerrero to tie the game. Later, Cooper Flemming reached on a throwing error to allow Yirer Garcia to score to give the RiverDogs their first walk-off victory of the season.

Kendry Chourio dealt again Wednesday night. The righty spun five scoreless innings with five strikeouts. He allowed a trio of RiverDogs hits and issued a single walk before handing the ball to the bullpen. Chourio has spun 9.2 innings over his last two starts and hasn't allowed a run while he has punched out 11 opponents.

After that, Yeri Perez kept things going for Columbia. The righty didn't allow a hit over two innings with a pair of strikeouts before he gave the ball to Randy Ramnarace.

Josh Hammond broke the scoreless tie for the second-straight evening. Hammond singled to left then stole second with a pair of outs to set the table for Stone Russell. Columbia's first baseman lined a base knock to right to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead.

Columbia wasn't finished there. Roni Cabrera started the second inning with a double and came around on a Jhosmmel Zue single to right to double the Fireflies lead to 2-0.

RiverDogs starter Alex Wallace worked a quality start, spinning six innings while striking out four Fireflies batters. He surrendered a pair of runs and left the game in line for the loss. After that, Trey Pooser allowed one run over a pair of innings before Auer closed out the game.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at 7:05 pm at The Joe. RHP Blake Wolters (0-0, 1.29 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Charleston counters with LHP Dominic Fritton (0-1, 9.53 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.







Carolina League Stories from April 15, 2026

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