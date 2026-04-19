Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston 4.19

Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies wrap up their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at 5:05 pm at The Joe. RHP Shane Van Dam (1-0, 1.35 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Aidan Cremarosa (1-0, 4.50 ERA).

Columbia returns home to Segra Park for a six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets from April 21-26. The team will host Princesses and Pirates Night with a fireworks display Saturday, April 25 and will be giving away a Fireflies 10th Anniversary lapel pin Friday, April 24. Buy your tickets starting at $6 at FirefliesTickets.com.

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PITCHING COMBINES FOR 18 Ks IN 3-2 WIN: Darwin Rodriguez, Michael Lombardi and Henson Leal combined for 18 strikeouts as the Fireflies set down the Charleston RiverDogs 3-2 at The Joe Saturday night. It was the most strikeouts the Fireflies have had in a nine inning game since David Sandlin, Steven Zobac, Samuel Valerio and Eduardo Herrera combined for 20 strikeouts here at The Joe April 14, 2023 in a 4-1 win over Charleston. Darwin Rodriguez kept the starting rotation's streak alive with a four-inning scoreless start Saturday. The southpaw struck out six RiverDogs and only allowed one hit before passing the ball to Michael Lombardi and Columbia's bullpen. After that, Michael Lombardi (W, 1-0) put together a historic performance for the Fireflies. He punched out 11 batters in four scoreless innings to keep Columbia in front 3-2. It was the most strikeouts for a single pitcher in a single game for Columbia since David Sandlin had 11 strikeouts April 26, 2023. The only out Lombardi recorded that wasn't a strikeout was a Homer Bush Jr. ground out to short in the fifth inning.

STERLING STARTERS: Over the last four days, Kendry Chourio, Blake Wolters, Hiro Wyatt and Darwin Rodriguez have combined to toss 19 innings while allowing only one earned run. The starters have combined for 20 strikeouts over the 19 frames to pair with a 0.47 ERA on the stretch. It has helped lower the Fireflies' starting ERA to 2.77 on the season, which is the second-best mark in the Carolina League behind the Fredericksburg Nationals. It ranks 12th of the 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. Jersey Shore paces the way with a 1.93 starting ERA through 51.1 innings in their first 13 games.

ROCKING RONI: After recording no RBI in his first three games, Roni Cabrera has found strong production over his last five games. The outfielder has 10 RBI over his last five games, thanks in large part to a grand slam he hit in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. He added an additional three, one in each of his last three plate appearances in Tuesday's extra innings victory over the Charleston RiverDogs. His 10 RBI are tied for the third-most in the Carolina League.

THROW TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi was on a tear Saturday night at the Joe. The Royals' second rounder spun four innings and cruised to 11 strikeouts. Lombardi only had one out that wasn't a strikeout, a 6-3 groundout that he recorded in his first inning of relief. The righty was the first Fireflies pitcher to notch 11 strikeouts in a single game since David Sandlin accomplished the feat April 26, 2023. The only Fireflies pitcher to have more than 11 strikeouts since 2020 is Frank Mozzicato, who had 13 April 18, 2023.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston 4.19 - Columbia Fireflies

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