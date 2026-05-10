Bullpen Works Five Scoreless as Fireflies Win 5-2

Published on May 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Max Martin

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Max Martin(Columbia Fireflies)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Fireflies used early offense and five scoreless innings from the bullpen to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-2 Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Columbia put up a crooked number in the fourth inning to earn some insurance. Stone Russell bounced a lead-off single to right then JC Vanek drew a walk. After a wild pitch, Daniel Lopez came up with runners on second and third and smoked a single off the first base bag to score Russell and Vanek and increase the Fireflies lead to 4-1.

The Fireflies grabbed an early lead for starter Kendry Chourio. Josh Hammond notched a two out double in the top of the first and came around on a Hyungchan Um single to right to break the scoreless tie before the Fireflies took the field defensively.

Kannapolis tied the game in the bottom of the second. Javier Mogollon clobbered a one out double off the center field wall and moved to third on a throwing error from catcher Hyungchan Um. Later, Marcelo Alcala singled to left to plate Mogollon and tie the game.

In the fourth, Mogollon also smashed a two out solo homer to right on Chourio to cut Columbia's lead to 4-2. Chourio finished the game with four innings of work. He allowed three hits and two runs (one earned) before he passed the ball to the bullpen.

The counter punch came for Columbia in the top of the third. Jhosmmel Zue lined a lead-off single before moving to second on a wild pitch. Henry Ramos grounded out to move Zue to third and then Yandel Ricardo grounded out to plate Zue and push the Fireflies back in front 2-1.

Brandon Herbold was the first arm out of the pen. The southpaw struck out four over 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. He left the game with runners on second and third with a pair of outs in the sixth. Max Martin (W, 2-0) came on and was able to strand the two inherited baserunners by forcing Matthew Boughton to ground out to short. Martin spun 2.1 perfect innings with a pair of strikeouts and five ground outs before he handed the ball to Yeri Perez (S, 1) to close out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Columbia closes out its series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow at Atrium Health Ballpark at 1:30 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters for the game.

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2026

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