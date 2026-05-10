Pitching Locks Down Final Six Innings for FredNats in 7-3 Win Over Hill City

Published on May 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals won their third straight game on Saturday night to take a 3-2 series lead over Hill City, downing the Howlers 7-3. With the win, the FredNats move to 22-10, the best record in the Carolina League and a season high 12 games over .500.

RHP Alexander Meckley got the start for the FredNats, and despite two early runs in the second, and another in the third, a fly ball double play and two outs recorded thanks to catcher Nick Hollifield (a pickoff and caught stealing) settled Meckley in. He tossed his final three innings scoreless, going a season high 6.0 innings in the start.

The FredNats offense got going in the fourth, after Hill City starter Will McCausland was perfect the first time through the order, the top three in the FredNats order all reached, as Eli Willits singled and stole second, Yeremy Cabrera drove him in with an RBI single, and Luke Dickerson walked. Jacob Walsh added another RBI with a single later in the inning to cut the deficit to 3-2 headed to the fifth. In the sixth inning, Hill City turned to the bullpen, with Miguel Flores showing shoddy command, walking five and allowing three runs on just one out. The FredNats took a 5-3 lead in the frame.

After Meckley exited, the FredNats got a scoreless inning each out of the bullpen from Grant Manning, Ryan Minckler and Jacob Roberts, with an insurance two-run home run from Rafael Ramirez Jr. in the eighth to secure a 7-3 victory.

With the win, the FredNats have a chance to win the series outright on Sunday, as well as even the overall season series with Hill City. The final game of the series is set for 2 p.m., with RHP Miguel Sime Jr. set to start for Fredericksburg against RHP Chase Mobley.







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2026

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