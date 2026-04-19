Offense Continues to Shine, FredNats Blow Out Shorebirds in Fourth Straight Game, 10-2 in Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICSKBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals took the lead out of the gates and never looked back in their 10-2 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds. The FredNats outscored the Shorebirds 61-19 this series. With the victory, the FredNats move into first place in the Carolina League North Division.

On his own bobblehead day, Washington's no. 1 prospect, leadoff hitter Eli Willits, got the bats going early, doubling into right field. Ronny Cruz was hit by a pitch in the ensuing at-bat. The FredNats left side of the infield then executed a double steal before being brought home by Luke Dickerson. That wasn't it for the first. After hitting his first professional home run last night, Coy James sent a ball over the wall in center field to put the FredNats up 4-0. The FredNats have scored in the first inning in three straight games.

Nationals no. 8 prospect Luke Dickerson continued his strong day in the bottom of the third, roping a double into center field. Washington's 2024 second-round pick now has ten extra-base hits on the season. The FredNats still lead the Carolina League in extra-base hits by a large margin.

FredNats starter RHP Carson Fischer allowed a man on third base in the top of the first inning, but worked his way out of the jam without giving up a run, striking out Joshua Liranzo on three pitches. Fischer once again got into trouble in the second, allowing two runners to reach scoring position, but again escaped with a clutch strikeout to end his outing.

The first out of the bullpen for the FredNats was RHP Jonah Conradt, who made the second appearance of his pro career. Delmarva continued to put runners on offensively and scored its first run in the top of the third as Joshua Liranzo doubled to center field to bring home DJ Layton. Conradt started to settle down in his second inning, striking out two while putting the Shorebirds down in order.

Delmarva offense was threatening throughout the game. DJ Layton hit a solo HR into the Shorebirds' bullpen in the fifth. In the sixth, Delmarva had runners on second and third, but RHP Grant Manning got out of trouble unscathed, with yet another clutch strikeout for the FredNats.

The FredNats answered in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases on three straight walks. Luke Dickerson came into score as Sir Jamison Jones picked up his 10th RBI of the season. A couple of batters later, Juan Cruz hit a ground ball through the right side to bring home Coy James and Jacob Walsh, giving the FredNats insurance. Eli Willits continued the party with a two RBI triple, his first of the season, to put the FredNats up 9-2. Jack Moroknek tripled in the eighth, then was driven home by Cruz to extend the lead to 10-2.

With the win, Fredericksburg takes five out of six games against Delmarva. The FredNats stay in state on the road again next week, as they take the newly named Salem RidgeYaks for the first time. First pitch in the series opener is set for 5:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 19, 2026

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