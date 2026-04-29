Willits Walks It Off, FredNats Beat Crawdads 1-0 in 10 Innings

Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals and Hickory Crawdads once again delivered a thriller in the second game of the series between the top two teams in the Carolina League. After a 13-12 win last night, where the FredNats scored 11 runs in the first three innings it was all about the pitching today.

Miguel Sime Jr, Washington's no.16 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, dazzled in his fifth start of the season. The flamethrower was nearly unhittable, only allowing two base runners in his 3.2 innings, both soft hit, ground ball singles. Sime was missing bats left and right, striking out nine, which ties his career high, set just under two weeks ago.

After Sime left the game, the bullpen bounced back from a rocky showing last night, throwing 5.1 scoreless innings. Luke Johnson delivered the bulk of the work, throwing 4.1 innings, allowing just two hits, and striking out three. Jared Beck and Bryant Olsen threw the 9th and 10th, stranding runners in scoring position in both innings.

On the offensive side, the FredNats didn't have close to the success of last night. It took until the 5th inning for Fredericksburg to put its first runner in scoring position. The Nationals threatened in three straight innings, but stranded runners on third in the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings.

The FredNats got to the bottom of the 10th with the game still tied thanks to Olsen's scoreless frame. Jordan Williams pinch ran for Jack Moroknek as the automatic runner and advanced to third after Nick Peoples perfectly placed a bunt and reached on a fielders choice. Juan Cruz reached based by way of a catchers interferance, setting the table for the Nationals no.1 prospect Eli Willis. The number one overall pick in last years draft walked it off, lining a ball down the third base line to bring Williams home and give the FredNats the win.

The FredNats now are alone at the top of the Carolina League standings and are 2.5 games ahead of Hill City in the North Division standings. RHP Jonah Conradt makes his first professional start for the Nationals against RHP Kamdyn Perry. The Nationals hope to make it six wins in a row tomorrow night at 6:35pm at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.







Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026

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