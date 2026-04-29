Late Rally Propels Warbirds to Victory

Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds scored four times in the bottom of the eighth inning as they turned back the Salem RidgeYaks 5-1 on Wednesday afternoon in front of a sell-out crowd at Wilson Ballpark.

Wilson (9-14) broke a 1-1 tie in the eighth on when Frederi Montero opened the frame launching a solo home run, his third of the year, to give Wilson 2-1 lead.

The Warbirds added to the lead later in the frame thanks to a Luis Lameda sacrifice fly and a two-run single from Brady Ebel to extend the lead to 5-1.

Salem (11-12) scored their only run of the game when Ty Hodge clubbed his first home run of the season to tie the game before Wilson reclaimed the lead.

Tanner Perry (W, 1-0) picked up the win for Wilson, while Wuilliams Rodrigez (L, 1-2) took the loss for Salem.

The clubs meet again Thursday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Wilson will send left-hander Andrew Healy (0-0, 13.50) to the mound while Salem counters with right-hander Madinson Frias (0-1, 11.08).

Thursday is also a Thirsty Thursday© with $2 Miller Lite and PBR available concourse wide. Tickets are currently on sale by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or calling 919-26-2287.







Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026

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