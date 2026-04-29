Wilson Shut out by Salem in Series Opener

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Salem RidgeYaks clubbed three home runs and limited the Wilson Warbirds to just three hits as Salem claimed the series opener 6-0 on Tuesday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Salem (11-11) jumped out to an early first inning lead when Luke Heyman clubbed a two-run home run off Enderson Mercado (L, 0-2) to give the RidgeYaks a 2-0 lead.

After an Andrews Opata sacrifice fly in the third extended the lead to 3-0, Salem added another home run in the fifth, a solo shot from Enddy Azocar to make it a 4-0 game.

That was more than enough offense for Myles Patton (W, 2-0) who did not allow a run over his five innings of work.

Wilson (8-14) managed only one scoring threat, leaving the bases loaded in the fifth.

The final Salem run came courtesy of a Opata two-run homer in the eighth for the 6-0 final margin.

Jacob Mayers (S, 2) covered the final four innings of the game and fanned four to notch his first save of the season.

The series continues Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. when right-hander Jarrette Bonet (1-1, 4.15) taking the ball for Wilson and left-hander Dylan Brown (2-1, 3.06) going for the RidgeYaks.







Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026

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