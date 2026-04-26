Home Runs Doom Wilson in Series Loss

Published on April 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







SALISBURY, M.D. - Delmarva rode a pair of two-run home runs and a dominant pitching performance to a 4-1 win over the Wilson Warbirds on Saturday night at Purdue Stadium, clinching the series.

Delmarva (8-12) struck first in the second inning against Tyler Renz (L, 1-1), as Edwin Amparo launched a two-run homer, his first of the season, to make it 2-0.

The Shorebirds doubled their lead in the seventh when Joshua Liranzo added a two-run shot to push the advantage to 4-0.

Wilson (7-13) managed their only run of the game on a two out home run in the ninth by Jose Anderson, his fourth of the season, for the 4-1 final score.

The Warbirds hand ample opportunities but could not capitalize on walks as they stranded 13 runners. The Warbirds went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Fermin Magallanes (W, 1-0) earned the win with a scoreless 1.1 innings out of the bullpen.

The series concludes Sunday at 2:05 p.m., with Wilson scheduled to start right-hander Miqueas Mercedes (0-1, 2.93) against Delmarva right-hander Kiefer Lord (0-2, 3.71).







Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2026

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