Cremarosa Fans Eight as Charleston Takes Down Kannapolis 5-2

Published on April 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Aidan Cremarosa

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Aidan Cremarosa(Charleston RiverDogs)

Kannapolis, N.C. - Dominant pitching and two longballs led the way for the Charleston RiverDogs as they beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 5-2 on Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Aidan Cremarosa delivered a career-high six innings en route to his second win of the season. In the process, he limited Kannapolis to just two runs (one earned) and fanned eight hitters.

He became the third different Charleston arm to complete six frames this year, joining Aidan Haugh and Alex Wallace. Over 20 total frames this season, he has punched out 32 hitters while walking just three.

The RiverDogs provided run support before Cremarosa took the mound, as Nicandro Aybar rolled an RBI single to center to make it 1-0 in the top of the first.

Later in the frame, Brailer Guerrero demolished a two-run homer off the batter's eye in center to push Charleston ahead 3-0.

Despite, allowing a run in the third, Cremarosa settled back in to his grove, keeping Kannapolis off the board through the fourth.

Leading off the top of the fifth, Cooper Flemming added on another run of insurance by belting a solo shot to right to make it 4-1. He is now tied with Daniel Pierce and Brendan Summerhill for the team lead with three homers.

After the Cannon Ballers tacked on another run in the bottom of the sixth, RiverDogs pitching cruised through the rest of the game as Yereny Teus delivered two shutout innings and Jacob Hartlaub tossed a scoreless ninth to secure his second save of the year.

Flemming checked in with an RBI single to left in the top of the ninth to cap scoring at 5-2.

With the win, Charleston moved to 11-9 while Kannapolis fell to 6-14. The two return to the ballpark tomorrow for the series finale with first pitch slated for 1:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 1:15 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

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Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2026

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