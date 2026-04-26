Early Offense from RiverDogs Dooms Kannapolis in 5-2 Loss on Saturday

Published on April 25, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Three runs in the top of the first inning by the Charleston RiverDogs set the tone for a rainy night in downtown Kannapolis, with the Cannon Ballers falling, 5-2, Saturday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

The Ballers are now 6-14 on the season, in the basement of the Carolina League as the worst team by record amongst the 12. Charleston, now 11-9, continues to surge after dropping a few games to start their season.

RHP Riley Eikhoff (L, 1-4) turned in another modest performance but was handed his team-high fourth loss of the season. The right-hander from Coastal Carolina allowed four of Charleston's five runs in five innings on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. The bullpen continued their stretch of good pitching, with RHPs Gabriel Rodriguez and Anthony Patterson combined to allow one run on two hits over the final four frames.

Nicandro Aybar opened the scoring for the RiverDogs just three batters into the game in the top of the first, notching an RBI single to center field to score Dean Moss. Not long after, Brailer Guerrero launched his second home run of the series to center field, reaching three-quarters up the batter's eye in center field to put Charleston in front, 3-0, after one.

Kannapolis got on the board in the bottom of the third with Matthew Boughton's sixth RBI of the week, a single into center field that scored Abraham Nunez to make it, 3-1, after three.

Cooper Flemming crushed the very first pitch of the top of the fifth from Eikhoff into right-center for his third home run of the season, putting the RiverDogs ahead, 4-1, after five.

The Ballers earned one back in the bottom of the sixth on a Marcelo Alcala double into left-center, scoring Stiven Flores on a ball that proved to be more than the average fly ball for Charleston's defense. Kannapolis inched closer at, 4-2 after six, with hopes of another comeback mounting.

Flemming's continued solid night at the plate sealed the Charleston win in the top of the ninth, singling another run home to put the visitors in the lead, 5-2, with the Ballers falling short for the third time this series.

The Cannon Ballers and RiverDogs conclude their series in the final game of the week on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., with RHP Max Banks planned as the starter for Kannapolis.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from April 25, 2026

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