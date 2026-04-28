RiverDogs, Sysco Launch First-Of-Its-Kind 'Behind the Plate' Platform to Support Charleston's Hospitality Industry

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs and its longtime food distributor, Sysco, launched today an innovative new partnership, Behind the Plate, aimed at supporting Charleston's vibrant community of food & beverage and hospitality employees. The program features components designed to uplift, celebrate, and support those who power Charleston's multi-billion-dollar hospitality community.

For starters, the partnership includes the new "Behind the Plate Club", which is a free-to-join membership club open to current and past food and beverage and hospitality employees. Members can access a bevy of benefits, including free tickets and food and drink to Tuesday night "Behind the Plate" games, access to industry meet 'n' greet events at the ballpark each Tuesday home game, and branded merchandise. Individuals can sign up to be part of the Club here: https://forms.office.com/r/5VQY2j0ajJ.

Beyond that, the Behind the Plate platform will highlight some of the outstanding members of the food and beverage community, through programs like the weekly Chef Spotlight, which features Jacques Larson of The Obstinate Daughter and Wild Olive this week, and a recognition of RiverDogs Employees of the Week throughout the season.

"The food and beverage community is such a vital part of what makes Charleston such a fabulous place to live and to visit," said RiverDogs president and general manager Dave Echols. "Through great partners like Sysco, we're thrilled to be able to give back and show our appreciation."

The program also shines a light on Sysco's longstanding philanthropic support of the community. First, Sysco will be the sponsor of the RiverDogs catcher, who plays behind the plate at each home game. Each time the RiverDogs starting catcher gets a hit in a home game, Sysco will donate a case of protein to the Lowcountry Food Bank, which will also periodically host canned food drives at the ballpark.

The partnership also includes Sysco's sponsorship of the RiverDogs Food Truck, which will host several events throughout the year in which Sysco and the RiverDogs join forces to feed the community. And the Behind the Plate partnership will also introduce two new annual special events at the ballpark, which will also raise funds for community organizations supporting the hospitality industry.

"At Sysco our purpose is to 'connect the world to share food and care for one another,' which is why we are excited to partner with the Charleston RiverDogs in support of the Charleston Hospitality Industry," said Matt Jacobson, president of Sysco's Carolinas Region. "It is our honor to offer a Behind the Plate program and partner with The RiverDogs to support Lowcountry Food Bank. We have an amazing hospitality community working hard to serve others, and it's our privilege alongside our partners at the RiverDogs to award a night out on us."

In all, the Behind the Plate partnership will enable the RiverDogs and Sysco to showcase and grow its impact on the local community. The program will officially launch at tonight's Tuesday night game and continue throughout the season and into the future.







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