Warbirds and Johnson & Johnson Team up for Science of Baseball

Published on April 28, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - Education and athletics come together in an exciting new way as Education Days Powered by Johnson & Johnson officially begin on Wednesday, April 29th. This innovative program invites students to explore the dynamic intersection of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and America's favorite pastime.

Designed to engage young learners through hands-on discovery, the program provides participants with a comprehensive workbook focused on STEM concepts, with this year's theme centered on Physical Science. Students will complete activities and a featured project that demonstrates how scientific principles directly apply to the game of baseball, from pitching mechanics to bat speed and ball trajectory.

Students who complete the program by the July 31st deadline will unlock a range of exclusive experiences and rewards. Participants will receive two tickets to a Warbirds game and earn a certificate of completion recognizing their achievement.

In addition, students will be invited to a special batting practice experience at the ballpark on a non-gameday. This unique opportunity allows participants to deepen their understanding of STEM concepts by seeing how professional players incorporate science into their daily routines and performance.

To further celebrate student innovation, the top 3-5 projects will be selected for display on the concourse during a Warbirds game. Fans will have the chance to view these outstanding projects and vote for their favorite, with a winner announced at the end of the game.

Education Days Powered by Johnson & Johnson aim to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a love for learning by connecting classroom concepts to real-world applications in sports.

For more information about the program and download the digital, independent learning program workbooks, please visit WilsonWarbirds.com/science.







Carolina League Stories from April 28, 2026

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